Renaissance Capital Graduate Programme

The Renaissance Capital Graduate Programme is our resource that develops the new generation of leading investment bankers and business support professionals.

Only the most talented graduates are invited to join Renaissance Capital Internship Programmes.

Depending on the area selected, the Internship Program will equip you with the technical, financial and soft skills needed for investment banking revenue creation or a career in business management.

We are looking for graduates with the following characteristics to join the Renaissance Capital Internship Programs:

Academic Excellence

Commitment to Banking

Motivation and Focus

Fluency in English and the local language of the country applied for

Outstanding communication skills

The ability to play as a part of a team

Strong analytical and numerical skills

Confidence

Entrepreneurship

The ability to solve problems quickly and methodically

We want to attract the best and brightest students to Renaissance: it is absolutely essential for driving our business forward. We are committed to helping our employees in fulfillment of their personal and professional goals.

Internship in the Front Office departments will offer you a unique opportunity to develop a foundation in core areas of Investment Banking, Sales & Trading, Financing group, Research and prove yourself in real business environment, realize your potential through work on specific projects, and get an inside look at the company. This is a great chance for you to make a decision if it is “yours” or not.

Internship in the Business Support Group departments will lead to roles in a wide variety of our business management functions, including: Finance, Operations, Treasury, Risk. This is an exceptional opportunity to prove yourself in the team of professionals, and to make them wait for you next year!

We welcome applications from final year graduates and post graduates (from 2013 onwards), who have excelled academically

We seek people who are team players, possess excellent analytical skills, entrepreneurial drive, have outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.

Please make a considered application at Renaissance Capital site via Application Form. Please check current vacancies to apply.

Selection process is over. Use this information to prepare for the next selection. Subscribe to our calendar or mailing list not to miss the start of the programme.

Opened positions

Financing group Intern Within Renaissance Capital Internship Programme we are looking for students for the position Financing group Intern (Front Office — ECM / DCM)

Investment Banking Intern Within Renaissance Capital Internship Programme we are looking for students for the position Investment Banking Intern (Front Office)

Research Intern Within Renaissance Capital Internship Programme we are looking for students for the position Investment Research Intern (Front Office)

Finance Intern (Business Support — Finance) Within Renaissance Capital Internship Programme we are looking for students for the position Investment Finance Intern (Business Support — Finance)

Operations Intern (Business Support Group) Within Renaissance Capital Internship Programme we are looking for students for the position Operations Intern (Business Support Group)

