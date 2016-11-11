Philips Lighting Internship program
Philips is the leading provider of lighting solutions and applications both for professional and consumer markets, transforming how lighting is used to enhance the human experience in the places where people live and work. Our ambition is to enhance life with light and thereby improve the quality of people’s lives.
We will take light beyond illumination, making people safer, happier and more productive.
Your challenge
Are you the enthusiastic and talented student we’re looking for? Do you share our passion?
Then join Philips Lighting and help us make a difference for people all over the world. Join a world-renowned company where innovation is constantly channeled to meet the genuine needs of customers & consumers. We challenge the status quo and break new ground on a daily basis. Because we create innovations that matter!
Our offer
During our Philips Lighting Internship program you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and challenging environment in different departments (Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, Procurement, Lighting Design), experience our innovative and customer focused mindset and contribute to achieving our business goals. You will experience unique Philips Lighting corporate culture and will have the opportunity for career development!
We offer you:
- One-year employment contract
Opportunity to have flexible working hours in agreement with line manager
Laptop and corporate mobile number
Meal allowance
Philips products discounts
Corporate offers from partner fitness-centers
Work in the comfortable business-center (A class)—as of 01.02.2017 in Khimki
Requirements
- Student of the 3-6 University year
Proactive, flexible, dynamic with excellent communication skills
Good command of English (Upper-Intermediate+)
Advanced MS Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Contact
If you are interested in this opportunity to join us, please upload your CV and motivational letter. In case your background and experience fit with the requirements of this position, you will be contacted shortly by our HR department and will be informed about further steps of selection process.
Набор на программу окончен. Используйте данную информацию для подготовки к следующему отбору. Подпишитесь на наш календарь или рассылку, чтобы не пропустить старт программы.
