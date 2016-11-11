Philips Lighting Internship program

During our program you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and challenging environment in different departments (Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, Procurement, Lighting Design).

Philips is the leading provider of lighting solutions and applications both for professional and consumer markets, transforming how lighting is used to enhance the human experience in the places where people live and work. Our ambition is to enhance life with light and thereby improve the quality of people’s lives.

We will take light beyond illumination, making people safer, happier and more productive.

Your challenge

Are you the enthusiastic and talented student we’re looking for? Do you share our passion? Then join Philips Lighting and help us make a difference for people all over the world. Join a world-renowned company where innovation is constantly channeled to meet the genuine needs of customers & consumers. We challenge the status quo and break new ground on a daily basis. Because we create innovations that matter!

Our offer

During our Philips Lighting Internship program you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and challenging environment in different departments (Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, Procurement, Lighting Design), experience our innovative and customer focused mindset and contribute to achieving our business goals. You will experience unique Philips Lighting corporate culture and will have the opportunity for career development!

We offer you:

One-year employment contract

Opportunity to have flexible working hours in agreement with line manager

Laptop and corporate mobile number

Meal allowance

Philips products discounts

Corporate offers from partner fitness-centers

Work in the comfortable business-center (A class)—as of 01.02.2017 in Khimki

Requirements

Student of the 3-6 University year

Proactive, flexible, dynamic with excellent communication skills

Good command of English (Upper-Intermediate+)

Advanced MS Office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Contact

If you are interested in this opportunity to join us, please upload your CV and motivational letter. In case your background and experience fit with the requirements of this position, you will be contacted shortly by our HR department and will be informed about further steps of selection process.

Набор на программу окончен. Используйте данную информацию для подготовки к следующему отбору. Подпишитесь на наш календарь или рассылку, чтобы не пропустить старт программы.

Кратко о программе Сроки: Отбор открыт c: 11 ноября 2016 Добавить в календарь Google календарь

Срок подачи заявок: 16 декабря 2016 Добавить в календарь Google календарь

Дата выхода на работу: 01 февраля 2017 , длительность программы 12 месяцев Регистрация: internship.lighting@philips.com

Компания на eGraduate.ru: Philips

Отбор открыт c:Срок подачи заявок:Дата выхода на работу:, длительность программы 12 месяцев

Все программы