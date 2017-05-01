Early Career Program

Ericsson Early Career Program offers new graduates and young professionals an excellent opportunity to develop and to accelerate a career in a global, inspiring, and fast-paced environment. The 12-month long program will start September 4th and participants will be hired in Sweden, Finland, Russia and Estonia.

The program consists of a combination of face-to-face and online-based learning sessions which focus on Organizational and Business understanding, Project Management, Financial and Commercial Mindset, Presentation skills, Customer and people skills as well as Leadership and Innovation, and understanding Ericsson and Ericsson’s business environment. Each participant will be assigned with a mentor that will support you along the way. You will be hired to a certain position and unit, but will do rotations when needed and work in multinational projects. You will have the opportunity to build excellent networks within Ericsson and your achievements will be highly visible in the company.

Come and find out why YOU + Ericsson will be a powerful combination.

As an Integration Engineer you will

Analyze, prepare, implement and verify the configuration and integration of nodes / networks / systems. Scope could include the scenarios of introduction or upgrade or expansion of functionality and / or capacity), addressing legacy or greenfield environments.

Responsibilities & Tasks

Support presales activities, including pre-studies

Plan implementation of the Integration and Configuration work

Execute Integration work

Execute Product Configuration

Prepare acceptance test and handover to customer

Identify and drive improvements

Post Project activities performance

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for newly graduates or candidates with 0-3 years of previous work experience with the following qualifications:

Technical/IT interest with & ability to develop ICT capabilities

Bachelor or Masters of Science in Engineering, Computer Science or similar

Fluency in English

Proven problem solving, troubleshooting and communication skills

Customer focus and a desire to understand the business needs with end user satisfaction/experience prioritized

Desire to make a difference and a drive to deliver maximum value, with focus, creativity and self-motivation.

Professional mindset with strong ability to prioritize, manage time and deliver results

Strong team player with high interpersonal skills

Leadership and change management capabilities with a drive to become a future leader

In addition, in the role of the Integration Engineer we expect:

Knowledge of 2 of more IT languages and/or environments (Java, C++, etc)

Hand-on experience of working with UNIX operating systems (RHEL, Oracle Solaris, etc.

Knowledge of scripting languages (shell scripting, java script, perl, etc.)

Knowledge of database management principles (RDBMS, NOSQL database, etc.)

Modelling skills (write down customer needs and translate them into the architecture of the existing OTT platform)

Knowledge of data exchange technologies (REST, SOAP, JSON, XML, etc.)

Understanding of agile processes (SCRUM, continuous integration) is a plus

Understanding aspects like security, performance, scalability, availability and resilience

Ability to adapt to new technologies quickly

Analytical skills (understanding various architectures, understand how to best connect them)

What does the program offer You?

Acquiring knowledge and understanding of Ericsson’s way of working & delivering in a dynamic environment

Learning to be able to confidently and successfully engage in projects with both the technical and theoretical aspects and communicate effectively with relevant stakeholders

Learning to work effectively in a diverse and global team

Learning how to demonstrate thought leadership and drive for positive change in Your day to day work

A chance to take responsibility for Your own learning and development

Learning from experiences gained in different contexts and the ability to comprehend multiple perspectives, relate them to the business and its needs and apply them accordingly

Building a network with other program attendees across different countries and learning from each other

Please submit your application in English as soon as possible—we are working continuously with candidate selection. Candidates will be tested and evaluated during individual interviews June-August.

Selection process is over. Use this information to prepare for the next selection. Subscribe to our calendar or mailing list not to miss the start of the programme.

