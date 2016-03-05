Summer Internship Program

The summer of 2016 Ericsson will run Summer Internship program where last year over 400 students got an insight into the Networked Society.

Who we are

We are on the brink of the Networked Society—a technology revolution that will change the world for good through instant global connections and expanded freedom and opportunity.

Ericsson was founded with a belief that communication is a basic human need. 140 years later our belief is that anything that benefits from a connection will be connected in a future we call The Networked Society. Ericsson transforms the world by empowering people, business and societies through connectivity and mobility.

More than 180 countries use Ericsson equipment and more than 40 percent of the world's mobile traffic passes through Ericsson networks. We believe that technology is at the heart of our business. Over 115,000 Ericsson employees, including engineers, researchers and scientists around the world are working on what’s next in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

What we offer

Taking part in the Summer Internship means a unique opportunity to put your theoretical knowledge into practice. Moreover, you will be exposed to a global organization that develops cutting edge technology that truly changes the world. Our non-hierarchal culture will let you engage with some of the brightest minds in the industry.

We believe that an internship should give you a more in-depth knowledge about our organization via presentations and other fun activities during the summer. You will start your internship with an orientation day that will provide you with the needed Ericsson understanding as well as allowing you to get to know the other students and future colleagues.

What we look for

We are looking for students with a strong passion for ICT and the business side of it. Successful applicants have a great curiosity, the ability to work well independently as well as together with others. Moreover, our business positions will require strong analytical skills and a creative mindset.

We offer summer internship assignments within fields such as:

Sales & marketing

Strategy

Service and Product management

Operational excellence

Sourcing

Supply

If you have certain fields of interest please state them in your application and when we receive assignments from the managers within Ericsson we will do our best to match you with the right assignment depending on your interests and qualifications.

Fluency in English is a must.

The application process

The application deadline is April 30, 2016. We will screen candidates continuously.

Successful applicants collate CV and Personal letter written in English into one document.

We welcome the opportunity to meet you!

Набор на программу окончен. Используйте данную информацию для подготовки к следующему отбору. Подпишитесь на наш календарь или рассылку, чтобы не пропустить старт программы.

