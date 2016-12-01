IBM Internship Program

As an IBM Intern hire you will participate in a 9 month Internship Program, consisting of specific education, mentoring, networking and recognition events.

In IBM Russia we are looking for talented students in the last year of their study. IBM Russia offers part-time job and flexible schedule that students have reasonable balance between job and study.

Internship is a part-time assignment for active students willing to pass within IBM their practice related to University diploma as a required part of their academic program.

You will get the opportunity to work with great clients, learn from talented individuals, be coached and supported by people who care about your career as much as you do, get world class training and then apply it every day.

Our interns are able to get real job experience as well as to discover what they want to do in their future professional career.

We offer

20 hours per week (flexible schedule)

Duration 9 months

Start date in Jan 2017

Monthly scholarship

We’ll give you everything you need to build the career you want. But it’s up to you how it goes. You’ll be the one in charge, putting forward ideas, taking on responsibilities and making choices about how you get the job done.

Requirements

Students of the last year of studies of Business/IT faculties

Fluency in English and Russian languages

Good communication skills

Ability to work in a team

Relevant work experience will be an advantage

How to apply

Please check all openings and register your CV via the IBM career portal. If you have any questions please send a note to ibm.career@intercomp.ru

Selection process is over. Use this information to prepare for the next selection. Subscribe to our calendar or mailing list not to miss the start of the programme.

All programmes