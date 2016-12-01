IBM Internship Program
As an IBM Intern hire you will participate in a 9 month Internship Program, consisting of specific education, mentoring, networking and recognition events.
In IBM Russia we are looking for talented students in the last year of their study. IBM Russia offers part-time job and flexible schedule that students have reasonable balance between job and study.
Internship is a part-time assignment for active students willing to pass within IBM their practice related to University diploma as a required part of their academic program.
You will get the opportunity to work with great clients, learn from talented individuals, be coached and supported by people who care about your career as much as you do, get world class training and then apply it every day.
Our interns are able to get real job experience as well as to discover what they want to do in their future professional career.
We offer
- 20 hours per week (flexible schedule)
- Duration 9 months
- Start date in Jan 2017
- Monthly scholarship
We’ll give you everything you need to build the career you want. But it’s up to you how it goes. You’ll be the one in charge, putting forward ideas, taking on responsibilities and making choices about how you get the job done.
Requirements
- Students of the last year of studies of Business/IT faculties
- Fluency in English and Russian languages
- Good communication skills
- Ability to work in a team
- Relevant work experience will be an advantage
How to apply
Please check all openings and register your CV via the IBM career portal. If you have any questions please send a note to ibm.career@intercomp.ru
Selection process is over. Use this information to prepare for the next selection. Subscribe to our calendar or mailing list not to miss the start of the programme.
