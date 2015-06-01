SCA Go! Graduate Program — Sales

SCA (leading global hygiene and forest products company) is currently searching for recent graduates in Business Administration and/or similar for graduate development program.

SCA is currently searching for recent graduates in Business Administration and/or similar fields to start in Fall, 2015. Selected candidates will participate in a two-year Graduate On-boarding (GO) program within SCA organization. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will be qualified for roles within the sales functional area.

The SCA GO! Program is based on relevant tasks, responsibilities and learning goals. It will provide participants with a deep understanding of the SCA global organization, SCA brands and products, marketing processes and tools, while simultaneously delivering concrete results to the business.

Main Tasks

Under the leadership of a Sales Manager and the guidance of a mentor, key responsibilities will be the following:

To gain knowledge of SCA markets, customers and consumers

Learn and apply customer´s prioritization, in alignment with the company strategy

Learn and apply how to prepare value creating offers

Learn and apply efficient activities’ planning

Learn negotiation skills and start using them

Monitor results, measure alignment with targets and capitalize business opportunities

Learn how to build customer relationships

Actively participate in SCA´s team environment.

Key Competencies

You have completed a University degree either in Business or Technical fields achieved no later than 18 months ago

Work experience is not required, but appropriate internships are an advantage

Excellent level of English is required

Additional languages are an advantage

You have willingness to travel and move to different locations across the globe

Driving license is required

Apply

To apply: please submit a resume and motivation letter in English included with your application.

Links

